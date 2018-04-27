WTF is going on with North and South Korea, explained through M*A*S*H GIFs.

Orli Matlow
Apr 27, 2018@2:36 PM
While you were sleeping, the (supreme) leaders of North Korea and South Korea met for a historic summit, the most important thing to happen in the Korean War since the finale of M*A*S*H.

That feeling when nuclear war got significantly less likely.
As your cool high school history teacher probably told you, despite hostilities ending on the Korean peninsula in 1953 (that's 65 years ago!!!), the Korean War was never officially over, because South Korea wasn't a signatory to the armistice.

When other countries "make peace" on your behalf.
Well, today, North and South Korea has vowed to end the beef.

Closure!
The summit was nothing short of historic.

North Korea's Kim Jong Un and South Korea's President Moon Jae-in met at the demilitarized zone between the two countries, crossing back and forth over the border in a beautiful Public Display of Diplomacy.

When you cross the line, but in a good way.
President Moon hosted Chairman Kim and the summit venue, the Peace House, and Kim signed the yearbook guest book, and wrote out his commitment to peace.

"A new history starts now," he wrote. "An age of peace, from the starting point of history."

The verbal equivalent of hugging it out.
The summit itself also yielded some important results. North and South Korea agreed on the goal of "complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula."

They got Seoul.
Other highlights include:

  • Establishing a hotline so Kim and Moon can connect efficiently
  • North Korea ceasing propaganda activities against South Korea
  • Moon to visit Pyongyang in the fall.

All in all, it was a successful meeting and an actually good day for the world.

More like "See you later!"
