WTF is going on with North and South Korea, explained through M*A*S*H GIFs.

While you were sleeping, the (supreme) leaders of North Korea and South Korea met for a historic summit, the most important thing to happen in the Korean War since the finale of M*A*S*H.
As your cool high school history teacher probably told you, despite hostilities ending on the Korean peninsula in 1953 (that's 65 years ago!!!), the Korean War was never officially over, because South Korea wasn't a signatory to the armistice.
Well, today, North and South Korea has vowed to end the beef.
The summit was nothing short of historic.
North Korea's Kim Jong Un and South Korea's President Moon Jae-in met at the demilitarized zone between the two countries, crossing back and forth over the border in a beautiful Public Display of Diplomacy.
President Moon hosted Chairman Kim and the summit venue, the Peace House, and Kim signed the
yearbook guest book, and wrote out his commitment to peace.
"A new history starts now," he wrote. "An age of peace, from the starting point of history."
The summit itself also yielded some important results. North and South Korea agreed on the goal of "complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula."
Other highlights include:
- Establishing a hotline so Kim and Moon can connect efficiently
- North Korea ceasing propaganda activities against South Korea
- Moon to visit Pyongyang in the fall.
All in all, it was a successful meeting and an actually good day for the world.