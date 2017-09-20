Being truly seen isn't always a positive feeling. In fact, sometimes being roasted and being seen are one in the same. This definitely applies to Norwegian Air's latest ad campaign, which aptly roasted American culture while advertising affordable flights.
Before we do a deep dive, just catch a load of this advertising imagery.
It's gorgeous, and it really has everything. First off, there's a white cop and a black cop, so it's like they were channeling a Rush Hour vibe, except with a whitewashed Jackie Chan which is very #onbrand for America. ON TOP OF THAT, the white cop is also larger and imbibing in a donut (fun stereotypes)! The black cop looks thoroughly OVER everything, which also feels...fitting for America in general, but particularly this whole dynamic. And, why cops?! Do Norwegian people travel to America to witness our fun prison industrial complex?!
Unsurprisingly, people on Twitter noticed Norwegian Air's cartoonish and uncomfortably accurate advertising.
This is a very passive aggressive way for Norway to let us America know they don't f*ck with us too heavy.
Some people hit up Norwegian Air for answers.
I think it's best to let the roast absorb into our souls. Because truly, is there anything about this ad that's inaccurate?! The donut eating method might be a tad overdramatized. But the passion of a Krispy Kreme knows no bounds.
While others agreed with the bleak portrait of America.
Particularly, the black cop dispensing serious side eye. It's obvious he's exhausted by his work partner and just trying to get home to write more Game of Thrones fan-fic (I'm projecting again).
Several people pointed out the fact that the ad is wayyyy too easy on white American cops.
It's mandatory that you get a good look at this man's facial expression.
Just.
Travelers deserve the truth.
Hopefully, this will dissuade dozens of Norwegians from wasting their vacation time in America. They've been warned.