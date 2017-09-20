Advertising

Being truly seen isn't always a positive feeling. In fact, sometimes being roasted and being seen are one in the same. This definitely applies to Norwegian Air's latest ad campaign, which aptly roasted American culture while advertising affordable flights.

Before we do a deep dive, just catch a load of this advertising imagery.

It's gorgeous, and it really has everything. First off, there's a white cop and a black cop, so it's like they were channeling a Rush Hour vibe, except with a whitewashed Jackie Chan which is very #onbrand for America. ON TOP OF THAT, the white cop is also larger and imbibing in a donut (fun stereotypes)! The black cop looks thoroughly OVER everything, which also feels...fitting for America in general, but particularly this whole dynamic. And, why cops?! Do Norwegian people travel to America to witness our fun prison industrial complex?!

Advertising

This is the image Norwegian Air is using to denote the appeal of vacationing in America @thrasherxy pic.twitter.com/GDjHNQTLrS — Deerhoof (@deerhoof) September 19, 2017

Unsurprisingly, people on Twitter noticed Norwegian Air's cartoonish and uncomfortably accurate advertising.

This is a very passive aggressive way for Norway to let us America know they don't f*ck with us too heavy.

How Norwegian Air pitches bargain fares to America... pic.twitter.com/7Eo7kgrXEv — Adam Satariano (@satariano) September 13, 2017

Some people hit up Norwegian Air for answers.

Advertising

I think it's best to let the roast absorb into our souls. Because truly, is there anything about this ad that's inaccurate?! The donut eating method might be a tad overdramatized. But the passion of a Krispy Kreme knows no bounds.

Is this how you see America, @Fly_Norwegian? (I am not offended, but I am amused and surprised to see such an honest marketing campaign.) https://t.co/PbNP5q8Rnj — Steven Thrasher (@thrasherxy) September 19, 2017

While others agreed with the bleak portrait of America.

Particularly, the black cop dispensing serious side eye. It's obvious he's exhausted by his work partner and just trying to get home to write more Game of Thrones fan-fic (I'm projecting again).

Advertising

Several people pointed out the fact that the ad is wayyyy too easy on white American cops.

At least he's not actively killing a minority — Jeff Reese (@jwr341) September 19, 2017

Give him a minute to finish his doughnut — K'ema'xa̱'las (@namgisdon) September 19, 2017

It's mandatory that you get a good look at this man's facial expression.

Advertising

Just.

The best part of this pic.twitter.com/RyYWudHzFy — Lindsey Spillman (@Lil_Spilly) September 20, 2017

Travelers deserve the truth.

I like truth in advertising — Michael Horowicz (@Michaelhorowicz) September 19, 2017

Hopefully, this will dissuade dozens of Norwegians from wasting their vacation time in America. They've been warned.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.