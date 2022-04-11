Woman asks if she's wrong for refusing to switch seats on flight with mother and child.

Flying sucks. Especially when your aisle mate is a tiny bottle of screams. This Reddit user shares her side of the story.
I know there’s one of these posted fairly often, but this is a double whammy.
I was on a 10 hour flight from US to Europe. I am 6’5” and have damaged knees from soccer, so leg room and the ability to get up and walk frequently is a must.
I booked an aisle seat in economy plus for the above reasons. Normally I try to get bulkhead seats or business class if reasonable but this was a last minute flight for a death in the family.