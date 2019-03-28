College students clap back with 'Leggings Day' after mom says they lead to sin.

For millennia, people have opted to tell women what to wear rather than tell men to control their boners, but this generation isn't afraid to fight back.
Female students are protesting sexist dress codes in their middle schools and high schools and now, the bullsh*t has officially been admitted to college! (Paging Aunt Becky.)
A Catholic mom named Maryann White attended a Mass on campus, and was absolutely AGHAST that the women were strutting about in tight pants like FLOOZIES, she wrote a letter to the editor to the student newspaper begging women to put on thicker bottoms.
"I was ashamed for the young women at Mass. I thought of all the other men around and behind us who couldn’t help but see their behinds," she wrote. "Leggings are so naked, so form fitting, so exposing. Could you think of the mothers of sons the next time you go shopping and consider choosing jeans instead? Let Notre Dame girls be the first to turn their backs(ides) on leggings." (Emphasis mine.)
White also had the chutzpah to bring Princess Leia into this, comparing leggings-as-pants to Leia's "slave girl" outfit, which Jabba forced upon her in order to "steal her personhood."
That is true, but would Church Lady look down upon Leia if she chose to wear a bikini?
Notre Dame girls were the first to say HELL NO.
A sophomore named Katie Fuetter organized "Love Your Leggings Day!", calling on women to "join in our legging wearing hedonism." A student group, Irish 4 Reproductive Health, declared Tuesday to be "Leggings Pride Day."
On March 26th, students celebrated their comfortable stretchy pants and wore whatever they damn pleased!
A senior named Nicole told the campus paper that she showed up to the event because "what I wear is not an invitation to sexualize my body."
Another mom wrote a letter to The Observer called "Leggings: Another mom's view," in which she not only defended Princess Leia, she defended women's rights to wear whatever they want.
"If nakedness is wrong, then this woman’s sons better have been fully clothed at the beach at all times," wrote Heather Piccone. "They better never have played a game of “shirts versus skins” pick-up basketball or football in the park. If tight clothes are equal to nakedness, then every male wrestler by her definition should be at fault for wearing the uniforms issued because my daughter is in the stands."
Young men: Think of all the mothers of daughters. Keep your shirts on, or you're asking for it.