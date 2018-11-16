The NRA killed free coffee for staffers because of money troubles. People are sending thoughts and prayers.

There are few things sadder than having your child murdered in school and your government refuse to do anything about it because their campaigns are funded by the National Rifle Association, which blocks legislation that would comprise their mission of making gun manufacturers money.

One of the tragedies is losing access to unlimited free coffee at work.

The Trace, a non-profit that focuses on addressing gun violence with solutions other than "more guns," is reporting that the NRA's headquarters in Fairfax, Virginia no longer offers free coffee and water coolers to employees in order to cut down on costs.

"The coffee cutback is the just latest indication that the NRA is hurting for cash. Membership revenue declined by $35 million last year, and the NRA recently rolled out its second dues increase in as many years," The Trace adds.

People who aren't fond of gun violence are reveling in the schadenfreude and sending their thoughts and prayers.

