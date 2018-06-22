15 accidentally NSFW children’s book illustrations that will make you feel uncomfortable AF.

Children's books can be the most wholesome pieces of writing out there, they can remind us of the importance of keeping a childlike curiosity, tenderness towards others, and lasting humility. The best children's book also feature the brightest and most memorable illustrations ever, which is usually a good trait, but in rare cases these illustrations can enter the realm of NSFW double-entendres.

It can be hard to tell whether overtly sexual children's illustrations are dark practical jokes by the author (NOT COOL) or deep Freudian slips, either way the traumatic result is the same.

So, when the writer Manda Williams spotted a few questionable children's book illustrations, it inspired me to gather even more so we can have shared trauma!

Pardon the interruption, but I found the most uncomfortable children's book illustrations ever. pic.twitter.com/q4OFhJ8jjJ — A Mancino-Williams (@Manda_like_wine) June 22, 2018

Here are 15 children's book illustrations that will make your heart shudder and your brain dream of hell.

1. This terrifying man with the tongue that quivers.