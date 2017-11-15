14 NSFW optical illusions that will prove you have a dirty mind.

14 NSFW optical illusions that will prove you have a dirty mind.
Bronwyn Isaac
Nov 15, 2017@10:04 PM
Advertising

When it comes down to it, an optical illusion is just an image that appears to be something it isn't (very deep). And because "optical illusion" sounds a lot more mature than "these weird shapes trick your brain into seeing genitals because unfortunately Freud was right about a lot of shit," that's what we're calling them.

Perhaps eventually there is a time when every comedy website must grow up and take a good, hard look at their jokes and try to improve their sophistication, their topics and their style. But we're not going there today, because honestly, the world is a terrifying hellscape and sometimes you gotta let your lizard brain be dumb and laugh at some dirty visual jokes.

Please enjoy, but not too much, we don't want the liability of getting any of you pervs fired.

1. This woman is thirsty.

2. Caution: Objects in rearview mirror...

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/mirror-apCAtu.jpg
What in the living hell is happening here?!
Youtube

3. A very loving father.

Advertising
//cdn.someecards.com/posts/redditlessons-Kj8dOD.jpg
NOOO.
Reddit: Lessons_Learnt

4. Just a very relaxing day on the boat.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/reddityikes-eZx4oc.jpg
I mean, do you boo.
Reddit: Summerle

5. And now, because you've been good...

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/gorlmount-2PSTR6.jpg
Where is the lie?
Advertising

6. More penis illusions for you heathens.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/penisshorts-LUntZ2.jpeg
This is very Salvador Dali.

7. This shadow is doing too much.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/shadowwoman-xLOwFZ.jpg
I don't know anymore.
IMGUR

8. Time for a breather.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/grandmagetting-E5CNLU.jpg
Grandmas need play too.
IMGUR
Advertising

9. TFW the party gets too real.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/partytooreal-BFfxHJ.jpeg
At least she looks happy?!

10. Dads being dads.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/baddad-7lIBMo.jpg
So pure, and then not.

11. TFW you let loose at the family reunion.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/badgrandpa-9jCdrU.jpg
LOOK AT HIS FACE.
Advertising

12. When your girl is feeling herself.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/feelingherself-raRucl.jpg
Get free.

13. Wait for it.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/tongues-3b3bC6.jpg
You'll find it.

14. One more for the road.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/ladies-iJugbL.jpg
I'll have what they're having.
Advertising

If you're behind on your work, feel free to blame us for scorching your eyes with these images.

Advertising
© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc