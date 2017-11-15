14 NSFW optical illusions that will prove you have a dirty mind.

When it comes down to it, an optical illusion is just an image that appears to be something it isn't (very deep). And because "optical illusion" sounds a lot more mature than "these weird shapes trick your brain into seeing genitals because unfortunately Freud was right about a lot of shit," that's what we're calling them.

Perhaps eventually there is a time when every comedy website must grow up and take a good, hard look at their jokes and try to improve their sophistication, their topics and their style. But we're not going there today, because honestly, the world is a terrifying hellscape and sometimes you gotta let your lizard brain be dumb and laugh at some dirty visual jokes.

Please enjoy, but not too much, we don't want the liability of getting any of you pervs fired.

1. This woman is thirsty.

To me to you. pic.twitter.com/2guLlvYKma — Solita Restaurants (@SolitaNQ) November 18, 2015

2. Caution: Objects in rearview mirror...

Youtube

3. A very loving father.