A nun being sued by Katy Perry fell and died in court.

On Friday, a nun being sued by Katy Perry collapsed and died in court. The 89-year-old Sister Catherine Rose Holzman fell out during a post-judgment hearing connected to the lawsuit filed by Perry and the Archdiocese of LA.

For those not caught up on the bitter legal battle between Perry and the nuns (what even is life), the battle is over who has the legal right to sell the convent the nuns lived in from 1971 to 2011.

The Archdiocese of LA offered to sell the convent to Perry for $14.5 million in 2015, while the late Holzman and another nun from the Immaculate Heart of Mary community arranged to sell it to the LA restaurateur Dana Hollister for $15.5 million.

Perry and the Archdiocese opened a case against Hollister and the nuns, under claims that the nuns had no right to sell the property.

Perry wants to turn the property into a private home for her mother and grandmother, while Hollister wants to turn it into a hotel.

"Perry was a very lovely person but her offer is not as good as Dana’s. We’re looking for someone who will care for our property and let it be open for the public to enjoy. She wants it for a private home, a hideaway,” one of the nuns said, according to NY Daily News.

