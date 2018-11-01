Nurse’s blackface Beyoncé costume goes viral and she loses her job. Girl, bye.

Another year, another white person making their Halloween costume needlessly racist. It's really not that complicated, white people can totally dress as black celebrities if they want, they just shouldn't wear blackface.

You can dress in a Beyonce outfit go the whole nine yards without painting your face black and turning it into a minstrel show. But sadly, this year Missouri-based nurse and her husband took the low road with blackface imitations of Beyonce and Jay Z.

When Shelbi Elliot-Heenan and her husband Jasmond Heena decided to dress as Beyonce and Jay Z this year, they truly made the least effort while creating the maximum offensive effect.

Neither of them put together outfits that look remotely like anything Jay Z and Beyonce have worn, and they both went out in complete blackface, with Jasmond taking the minstrel show reference a step further with pink painted lips.

St Luke's confirms Shelbi Heenan is a registered nurse there. This is her in blackface for Halloween costume that recently appeared on social media. Hospital expected to make statement this afternoon. @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/rIeN0t6PD2 — Amy Anderson (@AmyKCTV5) October 30, 2018

Needless to say, shortly after Shelbi posted the photo of them on her FB, they spread beyond her small circle. The hospital she worked at, Saint Luke's, quickly launched an investigation.