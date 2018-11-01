Nurse’s blackface Beyoncé costume goes viral and she loses her job. Girl, bye.

Another year, another white person making their Halloween costume needlessly racist. It's really not that complicated, white people can totally dress as black celebrities if they want, they just shouldn't wear blackface.
You can dress in a Beyonce outfit go the whole nine yards without painting your face black and turning it into a minstrel show. But sadly, this year Missouri-based nurse and her husband took the low road with blackface imitations of Beyonce and Jay Z.
When Shelbi Elliot-Heenan and her husband Jasmond Heena decided to dress as Beyonce and Jay Z this year, they truly made the least effort while creating the maximum offensive effect.
Neither of them put together outfits that look remotely like anything Jay Z and Beyonce have worn, and they both went out in complete blackface, with Jasmond taking the minstrel show reference a step further with pink painted lips.
Needless to say, shortly after Shelbi posted the photo of them on her FB, they spread beyond her small circle. The hospital she worked at, Saint Luke's, quickly launched an investigation.
Shortly after the photo made the rounds, Saint Luke's decided to terminate Shelbi and released an official statement about the matter.
"While it is against Saint Luke’s policy to comment on specific personnel matters, we can confirm that this individual is no longer a Saint Luke’s employee. Saint Luke’s is deeply committed to our culture of diversity and inclusion. It is fundamental to who we are as an organisation and we vigorously protect it on behalf of all our patients and employees and expect those who represent us to do the same."
Shelbi's swift consequences have certainly provided a bit of schadenfreude for all of the people who've been explaining why blackface is racist yearly.
I have one word for Shelbi upon hearing of her fired status: BYE.