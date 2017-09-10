Advertising

Somehow, Obama managed to consistently give off a wholesome dad vibe even while facing tremendous political stress. On the contrary, Trump routinely gives off the vibe of a step-dad who would shoot your puppy because it threatened his masculinity before hitting on your friend. Needless to say, Obama is still very present in a lot of our hearts under the current administration.

One of the most legitimately adorable manifestations of this Obama-love was photo documented on Friday, when the former president made a surprise visit to McKinley Tech High School in Washington D.C.

LOOK AT HOW PURE THESE TEENS LOOK, WHEN GREETED BY OBAMA.

@BarackObama made a surprise visit to McKinley Tech HS here in DC to welcome back students as they start a new school year. pic.twitter.com/Y64tAE0KBl — Eric Schultz (@EricSchultz) September 8, 2017

This photo is truly a collage of love that will melt even the iciest corner of your heart.

the looks on the students faces make for a tableau of delight.

The way they'll answer Mom's Q, "How was your first day of school?" https://t.co/sltMkuhinH — Susan A. Kitchens (@susankitchens) September 8, 2017

If it doesn't melt your heart, the ice-berg of emotion will become slightly softer.

Casual back to school visitorhttps://t.co/LQGZ3iLJA3 — Saba Hamedy (@saba_h) September 8, 2017

The kid in the Maroon shirt literally has an oh face. He is serving up all of the feelings and it is the best vision.

Love the kid in the maroon t shirt https://t.co/zEnfpLLFYG — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) September 8, 2017

That same kid caught a few people's attention.

His reaction is so natural. He's like "oh sh*t, what's happening Obama! Is this life?!"

Peek that dude to his immediate right😂😂 https://t.co/atMuZpQ57C — 🍯Abodiga🌷🐝 (@Konemanen) September 8, 2017

But also, the girl sitting next to Obama is completely stunned.

She's going to need a moment to catch her breath, which feels about right. Who wouldn't need a minute to fan themselves?!

I would definitely be this girl: pic.twitter.com/GWLQHtKexk — Deja M. Burt (@Hoosyourdaddy99) September 8, 2017

We get to see the full adorable glory of the kid in the Maroon shirt in this video.

He's definitely got a 10-page long diary entry from Friday.

Watch former President Obama's surprise drop-in to some high school students. pic.twitter.com/hLYGssowcv — ATTN: (@attn) September 8, 2017

Naturally, Obama kept his cool and focused on imbuing the high-schoolers with wisdom and leadership training.

Former President Obama came to speak to some @MTHSTrainer scholars today. Inspiring! Motivating! pic.twitter.com/QUPdBqq377 — McKinley Tech EC (@MTHSTrainer) September 8, 2017

Other teenagers are READY for 44 to come glow beside them.

OBAMA PLZ VISIT MY SCHOOL THX https://t.co/jpRnmieX5T — ashley beck (@ashleychappelle) September 8, 2017

Which of course, would only be possible if these students ever let him leave.

Me as a student. pic.twitter.com/FRMKbvmX38 — tifini kamara (@TifiniK) September 8, 2017

This whole scenario would be jealousy inducing if it wasn't so pure and cute.

