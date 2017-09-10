Somehow, Obama managed to consistently give off a wholesome dad vibe even while facing tremendous political stress. On the contrary, Trump routinely gives off the vibe of a step-dad who would shoot your puppy because it threatened his masculinity before hitting on your friend. Needless to say, Obama is still very present in a lot of our hearts under the current administration.
One of the most legitimately adorable manifestations of this Obama-love was photo documented on Friday, when the former president made a surprise visit to McKinley Tech High School in Washington D.C.
LOOK AT HOW PURE THESE TEENS LOOK, WHEN GREETED BY OBAMA.
This photo is truly a collage of love that will melt even the iciest corner of your heart.
If it doesn't melt your heart, the ice-berg of emotion will become slightly softer.
The kid in the Maroon shirt literally has an oh face. He is serving up all of the feelings and it is the best vision.
That same kid caught a few people's attention.
His reaction is so natural. He's like "oh sh*t, what's happening Obama! Is this life?!"
But also, the girl sitting next to Obama is completely stunned.
She's going to need a moment to catch her breath, which feels about right. Who wouldn't need a minute to fan themselves?!
We get to see the full adorable glory of the kid in the Maroon shirt in this video.
He's definitely got a 10-page long diary entry from Friday.
Naturally, Obama kept his cool and focused on imbuing the high-schoolers with wisdom and leadership training.
Other teenagers are READY for 44 to come glow beside them.
Which of course, would only be possible if these students ever let him leave.
This whole scenario would be jealousy inducing if it wasn't so pure and cute.