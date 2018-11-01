October 31st vs. November 1st memes are here to cure your Halloween hangover.

If you're one of those people who can't handle holiday music being played before Thanksgiving, November first probably isn't a fun day for you.

Even though it low key feels like it was just summer, Halloween has come and gone and it's time to buy a warm coat and get festive. Just last night, we were all dressed up in fun costumes with falling leaves, pumpkins and all that is Autumn, but today is November first whether we're feeling it or not. Take a moment to laugh at all the costumed walk-of-shames in the street today, and then surrender. November first is here.

Luckily, the internet has stepped in to make nursing your Halloween hangover and holiday anxiety easier with hilarious memes that totally sum up how today feels. Get ready for Thanksgiving, this year is flying by!

1.