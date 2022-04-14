Man asks if he's wrong to let wife wear wedding ring to his 'jealous' sister's wedding.

There are plenty of 'don'ts' at a wedding. Anyone who's been online for more than a second will tell you that. But can brides go too far in their demands? Even for Reddit users?

This brother-of-the-bride asks the internet if his sister is being ridiculous for her wedding's demanding dress code.

AITA (am I the as*hole) for telling my sister: of course my wife will wear her ring at her wedding?

My 25M wife 25F and I recently eloped. Neither of us wanted to attention or the expense of a big wedding, so we did our own little vacation where we got married. We didn't tell our families beforehand because we knew they'd freak out. They weren't thrilled to have missed it, but they accepted it and haven't given us a hard time since the initial shock.