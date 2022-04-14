Man asks if he's wrong to let wife wear wedding ring to his 'jealous' sister's wedding.

This brother-of-the-bride asks the internet if his sister is being ridiculous for her wedding's demanding dress code.
My 25M wife 25F and I recently eloped. Neither of us wanted to attention or the expense of a big wedding, so we did our own little vacation where we got married. We didn't tell our families beforehand because we knew they'd freak out. They weren't thrilled to have missed it, but they accepted it and haven't given us a hard time since the initial shock.
My sister "Kate" 27F on the other hand has been planning a wedding for over a year. She and her Fiancé dated 8 years before getting engaged so to say she's been waiting for this day a long time is a bit of an understatement. Her wedding is in 2 weeks and she's been slightly bridezilla-esque in the last stages of planning.