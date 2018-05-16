10 offensive Google searches that show how deeply embedded racism is in society.

The racism we know and see in America didn't didn't just hatch out of an egg one day (although that'd be a whimsical origin story for such a villain). There is a long history (ahem, slavery) of institutionalized racism, and much of the prejudice (both structural and social) that we see today is comprised of a bunch of small factors.

This is where the racist bent of Google's algorithm comes into play. As most people with computers know, when you begin each Google search there are often a series of suggest search options (or popular search options - these go hand in hand). The same goes for image searches.

While in theory, the search engine is a neutral tool, the curating and ordering of suggested searches vs. popular searches is something that can be managed.

It isn't in Google's best interest to censor people's private searches, but it would be in their best interest to monitor the proliferation of racist suggestions.