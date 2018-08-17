‘The Office’ star hilariously trolls her nephew for trying to use her fame to get laid.

Making your Tinder profile truly pop is a difficult task. A large portion of people on Tinder have already ruined the originality of doing a leg lift on a mountain, or creepily posing with a sedated Tiger in Thailand, so you really have to get original if you want to be memorable and swipeable.

In the case of James, the nephew of Angela from The Office (her name is Angela Kinsey IRL), he figured it couldn't hurt to include his famous aunt in his profile.

"Life long musician, can get along with just about anyone. Also a former firefighter. You can still call me a fireman cause I turn the hoes on. And yes Angela from the office is my aunt," James wrote in his bio.

When Angela caught wind of her picture being used as a way to get her nephew laid, she wasted no time before roasting James in an Instagram story.