23 people share their biggest "oh sh*t" tattoo moments. #NoRegerts.

Tattoos are definitely having a moment right now and since tattoos are forever, that moment is here to stay.

With more and more people choosing to get permanently inked, though, there are bound to be more mistakes.

Some people believe all tattoos should be meaningful and symbolic shrines to who we are as people. They believe tattoos should be well thought-out with a low risk of regret, while others believe our bodies can be an experimental canvas and simply liking cheese one night is enough of a reason to get a cheese tattoo. The mindset is sometimes that since life itself isn't permanent, the permanence of a tattoo shouldn't be terrifying. In other words, YOLO. Whichever tattoo philosophy you ascribe to, though, nobody likes a mistake.

A recent Reddit thread explored the dangers of tattoo mistakes when a user asked, "Tattoo artists, what was your biggest 'oh shit' moment while tattooing?" Some artists chimed in, while other people who had or knew people with "oh shit" tattoos were also quick to contribute. (For those wondering, there were plenty of memories of literal shit moments while tattooing that have been left out for the sake of your lunch. Just trust me that a surprising number of people have had accidents while getting inked).