OJ Simpson is allegedly already using his new Twitter account to send knife emojis to his enemies

OJ Simpson is wasting no time in "gettin' even" through the wonders of Twitter, like he promised he would when he fired up his brand new account last week.
Yes, the former football player and accused-but-acquitted murderer is back in the headlines now that he's been sprung from jail and started tweeting. This has to be the worst '90s throwback since bucket hats.
He says he's still learning the ropes when it comes to the garbage fire that is Twitter. But a new report from the New York Post suggests that he's got one Twitter feature down pat already: intimidating enemies through direct message.
An OJ parody account called "@KillerOJSimpson" claims OJ himself sent the account "a series of menacing direct messages — including a string of 16 knife emojis and the warning that 'I WILL FIND YOUR ASS AND CUT YOU,'" according to the Post. Uhhh, subtle!
The person who runs that account posted a video that shows the alleged DMs.
The Post notes that it hasn't verified these messages, and they could have been faked. The parody account holder claims that Simpson told him to delete the account, then became threatening.
“Like I said, delete this ‘Parody’ account as you call it or face serious consequences by me," the message that's allegedly from OJ reads. "I’ll find your ass one way or another so don’t mess with me. I got nothing to lose. Grow up!”
The account holder then clicks out of the DMs to show OJ's page.
Simpson has mostly been posting videos on his account, with the first one saying, "I've got a little gettin' even to do." The account still isn't verified by Twitter. If these threatening messages are real, it's possible Twitter could shut his page down for breaking the platform's terms of service — but of course, Twitter has been selective in enforcing those rules in the past.
As you may know, Simpson was accused of murdering his wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her alleged lover, Ron Goldman. His trial for their murders was undoubtedly the most watched trial of the 20th century. (It also spawned lots and lots of 21st-century reality TV stars, because the world is deeply weird.)
The 25th anniversary of those murders was just a few days before Simpson fired up his new Twitter account. Stay classy, OJ.
As far as evil prolific tweeters go, Simpson is giving our commander in chief a run for his money. He took Father's Day as an opportunity to post a v informative video dispelling rumors that he's Khloé Kardashian's secret dad.
OJ has a track record of being incredibly honest and trustworthy, so I guess we can put that issue to bed for good.