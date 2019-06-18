OJ Simpson is allegedly already using his new Twitter account to send knife emojis to his enemies

OJ Simpson is wasting no time in "gettin' even" through the wonders of Twitter, like he promised he would when he fired up his brand new account last week.

Yes, the former football player and accused-but-acquitted murderer is back in the headlines now that he's been sprung from jail and started tweeting. This has to be the worst '90s throwback since bucket hats.

He says he's still learning the ropes when it comes to the garbage fire that is Twitter. But a new report from the New York Post suggests that he's got one Twitter feature down pat already: intimidating enemies through direct message.

An OJ parody account called "@KillerOJSimpson" claims OJ himself sent the account "a series of menacing direct messages — including a string of 16 knife emojis and the warning that 'I WILL FIND YOUR ASS AND CUT YOU,'" according to the Post. Uhhh, subtle!

The person who runs that account posted a video that shows the alleged DMs.

The Post notes that it hasn't verified these messages, and they could have been faked. The parody account holder claims that Simpson told him to delete the account, then became threatening.