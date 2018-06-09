Olive Garden critic fondly remembers Anthony Bourdain defending her against trolls. Get out the tissues.

Back in 2012, then 88-year-old Grand Forks Herald food columnist Marilyn Hagerty made waves on the internet for her viral review of an Olive Garden. In the review, Hagerty lauded Olive Garden as the most "most beautiful restaurant now operating in Grand Forks." The review takes a pleasantly written and earnest look at the new Olive Garden, Haggerty has no pretense or snark about the quality of the food, and she genuinely seems pleased by the overall experience. Sadly, because people are awful, Hagerty's earnest review soon became a punchline for sarcastic people on the internet. #MarilynHaggerty, famous for her review on the Olive Garden, visits Dickey's in ND & loved it! http://t.co/2cB2Cej6 pic.twitter.com/viyFNlFZ — Kendall Huber (@Kendall_Huber) August 1, 2012 There's even a Gawker (RIP) write-up of Hagerty's review. However, amidst all the jokes, Bourdain stood up for Hagerty online. Very much enjoying watching Internet sensation Marilyn Hagerty triumph over the snarkologists (myself included) http://t.co/QErIcyPT — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) March 8, 2012

Marilyn Hagerty's years of reviews to be a history of dining in the America too few of us from the coasts have seen. We need to see. — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) March 28, 2012 "Very much enjoying watching Internet sensation Marilyn Hagerty triumph over the snarkologists (myself included). Marilyn Hagerty's years of reviews to be a history of dining in the America too few of us from the coasts have seen. We need to see," Bourdain wrote. In an interview with Buzzfeed News, following Bourdain's death Hagerty shared how much his kindness meant to her. "Anthony Bourdain spoke up for me at a time when people all over the country were making great fun of the column I write. To have a man of his stature rise up and befriend me, it meant a lot to me," Hagerty told Buzzfeed. She went on to share that Bourdain admitted he'd initially laughed at the review as well, before reflecting.

welp, this is the article that finally broke me. remember olive garden reviewer marilyn hagerty? anthony bourdain helped get her published and wrote the forward. https://t.co/S1NL88elt3 pic.twitter.com/KNaz2s9USE — 🧚🏻‍♀️Kylie Jack🧚🏻‍♀️ (@ixKylie) June 8, 2018 "He told me he felt the same way when he first read it, but that he changed his way of thinking. He decided I was writing about food in America and the way people eat in the middle of the country," Hagerty said. An 86-year-old wrote an upbeat review for her local paper about a new Olive Garden.



She was mercilessly mocked by the Internet.



Anthony Bourdain thought she had a valuable POV on small town dining.



He published a book of her reviews. Here's his intro.https://t.co/WHPbFXqGeh — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) June 8, 2018 Following her viral internet fame, Hagerty was flown out to New York to make the media rounds, during this trip Bourdain met with her for coffee.

Hagerty ended up getting a book deal out of her internet fame, and Bourdain edited it and wrote the foreword. In 2012, Marilyn Hagerty's Olive Garden review went viral. Anthony Bourdain spoke up for her — and then wrote the forward to her book.



"He decided I was writing about food in America and the way people eat in the middle of the country," she told me today. https://t.co/o1XOQFhqw5 — julia reinstein (@juliareinstein) June 8, 2018 "She is never mean — even when circumstances would clearly excuse a sharp elbow, a cruel remark," he wrote. "In fact, watching Marilyn struggle to find something nice to say about a place she clearly loathes is part of the fun. She is, unfailingly, a good neighbor and good citizen first — and entertainer second," Bourdain wrote in the foreword to Hagerty's book Grand Forks: A History of American Dining in 128 Reviews.

Saddened by the news of Anthony Bourdain’s passing. He wrote a beautiful foreword for @GFHerald’s Marilyn Hagerty’s 2013 book on Grand Forks dining. His kind words & genuine appreciation of ND culture is a comforting read today. Read it in full on @eater: https://t.co/i4RdhAa9ku — Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (@SenatorHeitkamp) June 8, 2018 "You know, sometimes you go through life and you think about all the wonderful things that happened to you," she said. "And one of the wonderful things that happened to me was when Anthony Bourdain spoke up for me and wanted to publish my columns in a book," Hagerty told Buzzfeed News. Excuse me while I go cry some more.