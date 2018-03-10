Olivia Munn addressed rumors she's dating Justin Theroux in a passion-filled Instagram story.

A few weeks back, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux officially announced their divorce, and the whole world wept.

We just want Aniston to be happy, is that too much to ask?!

To add a heaping pile of sh*t to an already loaded sh*t sandwich, rumors have been spreading that actress Olivia Munn is now dating Theroux.

This wouldn't be such a spicy trash rumor were it not for the fact that Aniston and Munn are good friends.

So, the timing would be a double dose of shady and hurtful.

Shady or not, people's dating lives technically aren't anyone else's business.

Fully tired of the hearsay, on Friday, Munn posted an Instagram story to dispel the rumors.

It started with a text from her publicist.

When Munn caught wind of another story brewing placing her and Theroux as an item, she decided to take matters into her own hands.

She then wrote an open letter to tabloids clarifying that she personally doesn't date her friend's exes.

To further nail in the fact that Aniston is a close and valued friend, Mann also posted a throwback photo with the actress.

#fbf #girlfriends 👯‍♀️ A post shared by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Mar 9, 2018 at 10:50pm PST

Sometimes you gotta grab a rumor by the horns in order to wrangle it into extinction.