Olivia Rodrigo responds to Courtney Love accusing her of 'copying' her album art.

Whether you just earned your driver's license or you've been cry-driving longer than Olivia Rodrigo has roamed this planet, the catchy pop masterpiece of ballads and first love heartbreak trauma-bonding that is "SOUR" is certainly a musical sensation.
However, when listeners noticed that "Good 4 U" sounded shockingly similar to Paramore's 2007 banger "Misery Business," fans wondered whether it was a tribute or just a blatant rip-off.
