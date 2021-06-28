Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Olivia Rodrigo responds to Courtney Love accusing her of 'copying' her album art.

Olivia Rodrigo responds to Courtney Love accusing her of 'copying' her album art.

Kimberly Dinaro
Jun 28, 2021 | 6:32 PM
ADVERTISING

Olivia Rodrigo's new album "SOUR" has turned teens, Millennials and everyone on TikTok into a weepy, nostalgic mess of emotions...

Whether you just earned your driver's license or you've been cry-driving longer than Olivia Rodrigo has roamed this planet, the catchy pop masterpiece of ballads and first love heartbreak trauma-bonding that is "SOUR" is certainly a musical sensation.

However, when listeners noticed that "Good 4 U" sounded shockingly similar to Paramore's 2007 banger "Misery Business," fans wondered whether it was a tribute or just a blatant rip-off.

Now, Courtney Love has entered the "homage or copy cat" chat after Olivia announced her prom-themed concert film...

© Copyright 2021 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content