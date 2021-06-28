Olivia Rodrigo responds to Courtney Love accusing her of 'copying' her album art.

Olivia Rodrigo's new album "SOUR" has turned teens, Millennials and everyone on TikTok into a weepy, nostalgic mess of emotions...

Whether you just earned your driver's license or you've been cry-driving longer than Olivia Rodrigo has roamed this planet, the catchy pop masterpiece of ballads and first love heartbreak trauma-bonding that is "SOUR" is certainly a musical sensation.

However, when listeners noticed that "Good 4 U" sounded shockingly similar to Paramore's 2007 banger "Misery Business," fans wondered whether it was a tribute or just a blatant rip-off.

Now, Courtney Love has entered the "homage or copy cat" chat after Olivia announced her prom-themed concert film...