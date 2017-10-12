Advertising

Newton's law of social media states that for every happy mom on the internet, there is an emotionally opposite mom-shaming troll ready to lunge in the comments section. It's just a fact of science. So, while it's eye-roll inducing, it's hardly surprising that Olivia Wilde was mom-shamed after posting an Instagram photo with her son.

The photo itself was posted days after the Las Vegas shooting, and shows a sweet black-and-white image of Wilde kissing 3-year-old Otis. "Finding hope in this," Wilde wrote in the caption.

Finding hope in this ❤.

Unfortunately for Wilde, the photo ended up sparking a debate about the potential health risks of kissing children on the lips and whether it was emotionally appropriate.

HE IS 3-YEARS-OLD! WHY ARE PEOPLE LIKE THIS?!

Luckily, there were only a few detractors who criticized the adorable photo from the stance of a creepy and sexualized Elektra complex point of view. Most of the mom-shaming came in the form of "health-related" concern trolling, which is almost worse because it's so sanctimonious.

Some commenters even brought up the risk of spreading Herpes.

This is why we can't have nice things.

It's deeply condescending for strangers on the internet to assume the know more about familial health risks than Wilde herself.

Luckily, there were plenty of fans who loved the photo and defended Wilde against internet mom-shaming.

That's more like it.

In fact, if we tallied the comments, Wilde received way more support than shame. So, the wobbly planet we live on isn't completely void of hope and sanity.

She's got a full team ready to bat for her.

Mom-shamers or not, Wilde has been pretty public on Instagram with her motherhood journey, and doesn't show signs of stopping any time soon.

🐣✨🐥 A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Oct 6, 2017 at 3:38pm PDT

We are blessed for that, the internet could use a little more cuteness.

