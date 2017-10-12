Newton's law of social media states that for every happy mom on the internet, there is an emotionally opposite mom-shaming troll ready to lunge in the comments section. It's just a fact of science. So, while it's eye-roll inducing, it's hardly surprising that Olivia Wilde was mom-shamed after posting an Instagram photo with her son.
The photo itself was posted days after the Las Vegas shooting, and shows a sweet black-and-white image of Wilde kissing 3-year-old Otis. "Finding hope in this," Wilde wrote in the caption.
Unfortunately for Wilde, the photo ended up sparking a debate about the potential health risks of kissing children on the lips and whether it was emotionally appropriate.
Luckily, there were only a few detractors who criticized the adorable photo from the stance of a creepy and sexualized Elektra complex point of view. Most of the mom-shaming came in the form of "health-related" concern trolling, which is almost worse because it's so sanctimonious.
Some commenters even brought up the risk of spreading Herpes.
It's deeply condescending for strangers on the internet to assume the know more about familial health risks than Wilde herself.
Luckily, there were plenty of fans who loved the photo and defended Wilde against internet mom-shaming.
In fact, if we tallied the comments, Wilde received way more support than shame. So, the wobbly planet we live on isn't completely void of hope and sanity.
Mom-shamers or not, Wilde has been pretty public on Instagram with her motherhood journey, and doesn't show signs of stopping any time soon.
We are blessed for that, the internet could use a little more cuteness.