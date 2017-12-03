An opossum broke into a Florida liquor store and got wasted. Twitter relates.

One Florida opossum successfully channeled the overall mood of 2017 when she broke into a liquor store and proceeded to get blasted on bourbon. A police officer brought our furry protagonist to the Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge after a liquor store employee found her passed out with an empty bottle of bourbon.

Honestly, who among us drinkers hasn't been there?!

Opossum breaks into Florida liquor store and gets drunk https://t.co/vGtgb7OVsA pic.twitter.com/Gbd3fBrKni — CTVMorningYYC (@CTVMorningYYC) December 2, 2017

"A worker there found the opossum up on a shelf next to a cracked open bottle of liquor with nothing in it. She definitely wasn't fully acting normal.​​​​​​," said Michelle Pettis, who works as a technician at the refuge.

Again, who among us can act "normal" after drinking a whole bottle of bourbon?! It's likely this little opossum was dealing with a serious hangover -- dizziness, existential crisis and all.

Luckily, the lovely people working at the refuge were able to load her up with fluids and flush the booze before she suffered any alcohol poisoning.