'Orbiting' is the new dating trend you need to worry about.

Welcome to hell. Sorry, I mean, welcome to another article about the many ways dating can slaughter your self-esteem and belief in love.

Before reading on to learn about the newest dating trend to hit the scene, I encourage you to brush up on some recent terminology that sums up why we'll all die alone: submarining, phubbing, sidebarring, and micro-cheating are just a few to write down and weep over.

Now that you have those added to your memory, I can introduce you to the latest term, "orbiting."

According to the Man Repeller writer Ann Iovine, "orbiting" is when someone you're seeing ghosts you, but never fully leaves your internet galaxy. Orbiting refers to the cruel, cold hearts among us who ghost a lover, and then proceed to obvious stalk and engage with their social media presence.

Maybe you've been the trifling orbiter, or perhaps you're just now realizing you've experiencing this internet-induced phenomena, either way, I'm so sorry this is our reality.