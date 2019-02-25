A post-Oscars breakdown of the ‘love triangle’ between Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk.

In case you missed it, everyone fell in love, got married, became pregnant, bought a house and is now raising Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga's children after watching their performance of "Shallow" last night at the Oscars.

Luckily Lady Gaga's voice is a silky smooth velvet dream of raw passion, but even if it was just a mediocre performance, the sexual chemistry was staggeringly palpable. Sharing a microphone while Gaga plays piano? Matching spray tans we all wanted to see them smear all over each other? Those "Lion King" style neck nuzzles?

The truth of it all is that while Lady Gaga did recently split up with her fiancé, they are professional performers and Cooper and his girlfriend, Irina Shayk, are probably more than fine. Shayk is a mature woman who can watch her partner do his job without getting jealous, but let's pretend instead that we live in a world where "A Star is Born" could live on forever. In that world, Irina probably wouldn't be happy about these shared giggles: