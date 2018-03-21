Outback Steakhouse keeps getting brutally burned by Texas Roadhouse on Twitter.

When it comes to brands beefing on social media, we are living in a flaming hot renaissance. Many of us Twitter-heads are already deeply familiar with the fire online presence of Wendy's, the trolling history of McDonalds, and perhaps the even more niche way Chipotle's social media has been trolled.

But in this recent history of brand beefing, have we ever truly witnessed a juicy beef between two major purveyors of steak?!

This is a rhetorical question. I am TRAPPING you. The only acceptable answer is: "no, wow, we haven't witnessed beef between steak-centric restaurants! Please, cut us a slice of that freshly cooked goodness."

As it turns out, the (literal) meatheads at Texas Roadhouse and Outback Steakhouse have a bit of beef going on Twitter.

It all started with this meme comparing the two fine establishments.

Naturally, Texas Roadhouse loved the compliment.