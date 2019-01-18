15 tweets from travelers that reveal the real dangers of a government shutdown.

President Trump keeping the government shut down until he gets his border wall has consequences beyond his whiny tweets. Government workers, including TSA agents, are forced to work without pay, causing immense stress on those living paycheck-to-paycheck and long-ass lines for anyone who wants to fly anywhere.

The president, in his infinite wisdom, insists on building that wall not just to fulfill a campaign chant but in the name of national security—but in throwing this tantrum, it sure seems like he's making the country less safe. These tweets from airports paint quite the picture.

1.

I asked TSA agent if I should take out my laptop out of its case and she said “I don’t care, I’m not getting paid” — Anna G (@annagedstad) January 6, 2019

2.

I’m traveling today. Remember, the TSA Agents are NOT getting paid. Or in the words of the agent I just spoke to about it:



“F#@K THE ORANGE GUY.”



Her colleagues clapped. — Nate McMurray (@Nate_McMurray) January 8, 2019

3.

From a friend: Just talked to a TSA Agent. Thanked him for being here during the shutdown. “I’m OK,” he said. “I have a Navy pension. My coworkers are calling in sick simply because they can’t afford the gas to drive to the airport since they haven’t been paid.” #ShutdownStories — Amy R. Turci (@AmyRTurci) January 5, 2019

4.