Ryan Reynolds is now beefing with Paddington and this means war.

We may be reaching the tail end of the work week, but that doesn't mean it's too late for fresh Twitter beef to start. What even is the weekend if we don't have a thread on our timeline to religiously refresh?!

While the existence of a Twitter beef isn't entirely noteworthy in itself, the players in this one truly elevate it to another level of delicious petty.

The first contender is hardly surprising, regardless of whether he's wearing his Deadpool costume, Ryan Reynolds is usually trolling someone on Twitter. Sometimes it's his BFF Hugh Jackman, many times it's his wife Blake Lively, but in this case, Reynolds came for one of the most beloved figures in America: Padddington the Bear.

I'm afraid to report that Reynolds technically posted a full-on threat to Paddington in one of his most recent tweets.