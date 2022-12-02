15 people share the common pandemic decisions that have now backfired.

When the year 2020 started, no one knew what was coming.

COVID spread like wildfire, and before we knew it, everyone on earth was affected by the virus.

As the pandemic raged, businesses shut down, cities locked down, and people desperately scrambled to find ways to survive and avoid sickness and death.

Amidst this scramble, a lot of rash decisions were made, which logically makes sense - given the urgency and stakes.

But now that we have vaccines, and parts of the world have "returned" while other parts remain in strange pandemic-time, we have a better view of what did and didn't work during lockdown.

In a popular AITA post, people shared the quarantine decisions that are now "biting people in the a**."

Oh man. The number of people who filed for unemployment who did not qualify and are now getting overpayment notices with the 30% penalty fee is insane. I'm talking owing 20-36k in overpayments.