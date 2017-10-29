Paralympian with one leg continues to slay with his 2017 Halloween costume.

Josh Sundquist is a man who redefines what it means to be committed to Halloween. The author, motivational speaker, and former member of both the US Paralympic Ski Team and the US Amputee Soccer Team has been putting the world to shame with his deeply creative Halloween costumes. Since Sundquist lost his leg to cancer as a child, he's reclaimed the loss to make killer Halloween costumes. As he says on Twitter, "When life gives you lemons, make Halloween costumes."
In 2010, he kicked off his Halloween streak by dressing up as a half-eaten Gingerbread Man.
Then in 2012 he got back in the game as the Leg Lamp from A Christmas Story.
In 2013, he showed off his athleticism in this Flamingo costume.
In 2014 he cleverly turned himself into a Foosball player.
Then 2015 was the year of the IHOP sign.
And in 2016, Sundquist went as Lumiere from Beauty and the Beast.
BUT NOW, PLEASE COMMENCE YOUR DRUM ROLLS FOR THE 2017 HALLOWEEN COSTUME!
Are you playing the roll yet?! Is your snare on?! Okay, good, just checking.
This year Sundquist brilliantly dressed up as Tigger, with his leg camouflaged as the tail.
This is truly beyond. I'm already revved up to see what he comes up with for 2018. Also, if you noticed the gap in 2011, he DID dress up. He was dressed as Angry Birds, but it wasn't amputee-themed, so he hasn't been recirculating the image. I would say 7 years of killer amputee-themed costumes gives a man excuse to take a year off.
In any case, the reward for Most Creative Halloween Costume goes to Sundquist, once again.