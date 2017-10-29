Paralympian with one leg continues to slay with his 2017 Halloween costume.

Josh Sundquist is a man who redefines what it means to be committed to Halloween. The author, motivational speaker, and former member of both the US Paralympic Ski Team and the US Amputee Soccer Team has been putting the world to shame with his deeply creative Halloween costumes. Since Sundquist lost his leg to cancer as a child, he's reclaimed the loss to make killer Halloween costumes. As he says on Twitter, "When life gives you lemons, make Halloween costumes."

Now that I'm on the US Amputee Soccer Team, this seemed like an appropriate Halloween costume. pic.twitter.com/2TiN2fdrFm — Josh Sundquist (@JoshSundquist) October 28, 2014

In 2010, he kicked off his Halloween streak by dressing up as a half-eaten Gingerbread Man.

Then in 2012 he got back in the game as the Leg Lamp from A Christmas Story.

In 2013, he showed off his athleticism in this Flamingo costume.