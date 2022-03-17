Parent asks if it's wrong to get daycare employee fired for being 'obsessed' with baby.

Nobody wants to be the "Karen," begging to complain to a manager about some entitled, pointless concern, but everything becomes more serious than a missing side of Ranch dressing when children are involved...

So, when a conflicted parent decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not they were wrong to complain about an employee at their baby's daycare, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for getting a daycare worker fired at my daughter's center?

So my eight month old baby goes to daycare four days a week. Before all the anti-daycare parents come, this is my only form of childcare. Anyway, I love the center it’s very clean and well taken care of.