Parent asks if it's wrong to get daycare employee fired for being 'obsessed' with baby.

So, when a conflicted parent decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not they were wrong to complain about an employee at their baby's daycare, people were quick to help deem a verdict.
So my eight month old baby goes to daycare four days a week. Before all the anti-daycare parents come, this is my only form of childcare. Anyway, I love the center it’s very clean and well taken care of.
There’s an app where you get hourly updates which have never gone missed and you can request to see cameras whenever you want. The center is very highly rated and has a long waiting list.