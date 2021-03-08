Someecards Logo
Parent asks if it's wrong to let daughter exclude 'lazy' neighbor kid from yard business.

Kimberly Dinaro
Mar 8, 2021 | 4:15 PM

While it's important to teach children about responsibility and work ethic, it's also necessary to keep it age-appropriate...

If your kid is running the neighborhood lemonade stand like a multi-million dollar company, perhaps it's time to intervene. Taking pride in your work, making smart financial choices and learning how to manage a staff are all valuable lessons, but there is a line where it might be a little too much for a kid to take on. "Working" with friends and the complications involved in that can take away from the fun, and if your child is driven to start a side-project or small business, they might need some parental help staying grounded. The leaf-raking business run by a kid doesn't exactly offer an HR department or benefits, so you might have to have a conversation with your child if they're operating the business like a cut-throat office on Wall Street.

So, when a concerned parent decided to consult the internet's courtroom of moral philosophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about their 12-year-old daughter's business, people were eager to office advice.

