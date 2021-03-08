Parent asks if it's wrong to let daughter exclude 'lazy' neighbor kid from yard business.

While it's important to teach children about responsibility and work ethic, it's also necessary to keep it age-appropriate...

If your kid is running the neighborhood lemonade stand like a multi-million dollar company, perhaps it's time to intervene. Taking pride in your work, making smart financial choices and learning how to manage a staff are all valuable lessons, but there is a line where it might be a little too much for a kid to take on. "Working" with friends and the complications involved in that can take away from the fun, and if your child is driven to start a side-project or small business, they might need some parental help staying grounded. The leaf-raking business run by a kid doesn't exactly offer an HR department or benefits, so you might have to have a conversation with your child if they're operating the business like a cut-throat office on Wall Street.

So, when a concerned parent decided to consult the internet's courtroom of moral philosophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about their 12-year-old daughter's business, people were eager to office advice.