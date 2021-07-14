Parent asks if they're wrong to refuse to babysit friend's 4-year-old still in diapers.

Part of being a parent is sometimes dealing with a clash in parenting styles or choices from other parents, but judging other people when their kids are safe and happy is also never a good move.

While you might give the family next to you at a restaurant the sigh and side-eye for the fact that their kid is throwing an obnoxious temper tantrum over the seasoning on the chicken nuggets, you never truly know what kind of spinning plates of chaos other parents are dealing with. Minding your own business and focusing on your own kid can be an important lesson, but when other parents involve you in their questionable decisions, it's sometimes time to intervene. No, I don't have the time or energy to bake a separate cake for my kid's birthday because your kid happens to not like rainbow sprinkles, Diane.

So, when a frustrated parent decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she was wrong to refuse to babysit for her friend's child because of her delayed potty training, people were quick to help deem a verdict.