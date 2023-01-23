Parent gets 'furious' at daycare staff for not maintaining daughter's nap schedule.

Creating a consistent sleep schedule for a young child is truly a science.

Just because kids need a lot of sleep to grow, doesn't mean they want to cooperate at bedtime, or even that their busy brains will let them knock out at the same time consistently.

This schedule can get harder to maintain when kids start going to daycare, where workers are often overloaded with a myriad of children's needs.

As a parent, it can be tricky to find the balance between advocating for your child and being realistic about what different forms of childcare offer.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a parent asked if they were wrong for getting upset with the daycare's lack of attention to their kid's nap time.

They wrote:

AITA for getting into a dispute with the daycare staff over my child's nap schedule?