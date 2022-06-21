Parent asks if they were wrong to hide neighbor's garden gnome to protect child.

It's very common for young children (and let's be honest, many adults) to be afraid of clowns and other creepy figurines. So when a five year old was terrified of a neighbor's whimsical lawn decoration, his parent decided to take matters into their own hands. After a neighborly argument, the parent took to the popular Reddit forum to ask:
My neighbor Cindy (F34) has a large front garden. She grows flowers and some produce. Sometimes she comes over with extras which is nice. She also has a "gnome village" in her garden. You know those tacky garden gnomes you see in lawn and garden stores that you can paint or what not.
Well recently Cindy got a new gnome. For whatever reason my five year old son has developed a fear of this particular gnome. I'm not sure why and yes I have asked him why. I'm sure he's seen something scary on youtube or something.