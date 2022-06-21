Parent asks if they were wrong to hide neighbor's garden gnome to protect child.

Irrational fears: we all have them. And if you don't - omg tell me how?!

It's very common for young children (and let's be honest, many adults) to be afraid of clowns and other creepy figurines. So when a five year old was terrified of a neighbor's whimsical lawn decoration, his parent decided to take matters into their own hands. After a neighborly argument, the parent took to the popular Reddit forum to ask:

"AITA (Am I the as*hole) for hiding my neighbor's garden gnome cause it was scaring my son?"

My neighbor Cindy (F34) has a large front garden. She grows flowers and some produce. Sometimes she comes over with extras which is nice. She also has a "gnome village" in her garden. You know those tacky garden gnomes you see in lawn and garden stores that you can paint or what not.

Tacky? Someone didn't see Amelie...