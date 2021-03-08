20 people share advice their parents gave them that turned out to be terrible.

A big part of adulthood is figuring out which lessons from our parents we want to keep, and which don't apply. In some cases, the advice we're given is straight up false or toxic, while other nuggets come from a good place but simply don't make sense for us.

Getting to a place where you gain clarity on which advice your parents gave that doesn't work can be illuminating, amusing, and sometimes downright depressing.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared the one thing their parents taught them that turned out to be untrue.

1. From KnockMeYourLobes:

"They're only picking on you/being mean because they LIKE you." No, no. They're just being a**holes.

"They're jealous of you."

3. From smallroundbird:

That it’s rude to express any negative emotions.

4. From meeseri:

‘’Parents always know what’s best for their child.’’

5. From justsomegirl80: