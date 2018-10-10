22 parents who tried to teach their kids a lesson but it totally backfired

With all the joy of being a parent also comes a lot of trial and error, winging it and hoping for the best. While good parents always have their child's best interests in mind when instilling rules and guidelines, it's impossible to prevent the isolated incidents where a good-intentioned lesson fully blows up in your face.

Whether it's humorous or painful, a rule that backfires is something parents can never live down. In a recent Reddit thread, parents share their stories of times when they attempted to share wisdom through a constructive teachable moment, but instead they just taught their child a clever loophole into rebellion.

Give it up for America's future negotiators because these kids have left their parents #lawyered.

1. When you try to teach your kid about finances, but you didn't account for them being *adorable*.

2. The late-night video trickster.