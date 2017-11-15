These parents had the most creative response to their son drawing on the walls.

Having children means you've basically given permission for your home to turn into a human laboratory. Regardless of how many rules you make, how many child-locks you install, and how well-behaved your child is, no space in the home is truly safe from the beautiful tyranny of a curious child.
Luckily, there are plenty of quick-witted parents who know how to turn their children's frustrating mayhem into a funny or cute story. Such is the case with the parents who chose to have some fun with their son's drawing on the wall.
While most parents would either get mad or take out the washcloth and soap, Twitter user Eric Massicott's partner had other plans for their son's wall drawing.
People on Twitter loved it.
One man was ready to hire the son for some painting work.
Some Twitter users were so inspired they even critiqued the young boy's work.
This is artful parenting.