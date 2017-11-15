These parents had the most creative response to their son drawing on the walls.

Having children means you've basically given permission for your home to turn into a human laboratory. Regardless of how many rules you make, how many child-locks you install, and how well-behaved your child is, no space in the home is truly safe from the beautiful tyranny of a curious child.

Luckily, there are plenty of quick-witted parents who know how to turn their children's frustrating mayhem into a funny or cute story. Such is the case with the parents who chose to have some fun with their son's drawing on the wall.

While most parents would either get mad or take out the washcloth and soap, Twitter user Eric Massicott's partner had other plans for their son's wall drawing.

Your kids are going to do things they shouldn’t. It helps if you married someone with a sense of humour. pic.twitter.com/VVTstejBJO — Eric Massicotte (@DrMassicotte) November 14, 2017

People on Twitter loved it.

One man was ready to hire the son for some painting work.

Tell him Mr Loch is impressed and may have some walls he can work on — Loch Willy (@lochwilly) November 14, 2017