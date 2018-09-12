Parents are scaring their kids with viral 'invisibility' prank. But some people think it's cruel.

One woman's Youtube prank is another woman's trauma. But truly, the lines between good-humored pranking and cruelty have become increasingly blurred in the age of Youtube prank channels, and the internet is constantly bickering over this fact.

One of the latest prank trends to sweep the net and cause heated discourse was inspired by a scene in the Netflix show Magic For Humans, where the magician host Justin Willman convinced an adult stranger that he was invisible.

Inspired by this scene, the Youtuber David Dobrik pulled a similar prank on his friend's younger brother. Basically, he told the child he'd become invisible after being temporarily covered with a sheet, and the poor kid proceeded to freak out.

The video has since inspired others to trick younger siblings into thinking they're invisible, which is deeply triggering for me because my siblings played this exact same game with me when I was younger (except there was no sheet).

One of the videos recently posted on Twitter shows a family tricking an 11-year-old she's invisible, and she has a full-on meltdown. Seeing children's confusion being used as a punchline naturally sparked a discussion between people who think the game is harmless fun, and those who think it's psychologically damaging.