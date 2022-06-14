19 parents reveal the things they've done that they previously swore they'd never do.

Parenting is the hardest job and the most rewarding job, but it's less of a 'job' and more of an 'unpaid internship'... that lasts your whole life... and also you love your boss.

Look, bad metaphors aside, being a parent is HARD. And you may think you'll know exactly what kind of parent you'll be before having kids... Then you actually do.

One Reddit user asked "Parents of Reddit: What did you swear you wouldn't do as a parent, that you've done at least once?" and here are some of the most relatable responses:

Calling my kids each other's names. Eventually I just go with "You know who you are" . Always wondered why my parents did that. Now as a parent, with life so stressful and fast, I fully see why. - Romex80

Lick my finger and wipe away dirt from face. - favoritegoodguy

