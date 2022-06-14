Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
19 parents reveal the things they've done that they previously swore they'd never do.

19 parents reveal the things they've done that they previously swore they'd never do.

Sally Ann Hall
Jun 14, 2022 | 6:54 PM
ADVERTISING

Parenting is the hardest job and the most rewarding job, but it's less of a 'job' and more of an 'unpaid internship'... that lasts your whole life... and also you love your boss.

Look, bad metaphors aside, being a parent is HARD. And you may think you'll know exactly what kind of parent you'll be before having kids... Then you actually do.

One Reddit user asked "Parents of Reddit: What did you swear you wouldn't do as a parent, that you've done at least once?" and here are some of the most relatable responses:

1.

Calling my kids each other's names. Eventually I just go with "You know who you are" . Always wondered why my parents did that. Now as a parent, with life so stressful and fast, I fully see why. - Romex80

2.

"Ask your mother" - joe_archer

3.

Lick my finger and wipe away dirt from face. - favoritegoodguy

4.

Let my kids listen to Kidzbop. It’s the worst garbage music but back when I had satellite radio, more often than not when they were in the car with me, that god awful music was playing. - LadyNightlock

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content