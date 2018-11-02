14 parents share the time reverse psychology worked on their kids. DON'T take notes.

Parenting is a practice in long term patience, you must breathe and remind yourself that you love these small humans and will totally NOT throw them out the window if they scream one more time.

At times, the necessary survival techniques for parenting color outside the lines more than the children themselves. Meaning, there are times when you gotta trick a kid into going to bed, by whatever means possible.

In many cases, the best way to get a kid to behave is by using reverse psychology. Being told what to do is a complete turn off for people of all ages, but being told what you SHOULDN'T do is a surefire way to get someone interested. How many among us have balked at encouragement from family and friends, only to get fueled and motivated by the hatred of one random person?!

The human mind is truly a messy kaleidoscope of antagonism, and sometimes the best way to work with it is through an embrace of that pathos.

In a recent Reddit thread parents dished the times reverse psychology worked on their kids, and the methods range from casual to downright diabolical.