Paris Hilton left the purest comment on Chrissy Teigen's topless breastfeeding photo.

Chrissy Teigen is a veteran at social media. She's experienced more than her fair share of trolls and creeps lashing out at her Twitter jokes and Instagram posts, and she's developed a full arsenal of comebacks to shut them down.

Luckily for her, where ever there are scores of trolls, there are also plenty of dedicated fans, friends, and fellow celebrities who have fun engaging with Teigen's playful presence.

When she posted a topless photo of herself breastfeeding her baby Miles as well as Luna's baby doll, there was ample opportunity for creeps to weigh in.

Luckily, in this rare case, the response was mostly good humored and positive.

In fact, the heiress and Simple Life star Paris Hilton herself weighed in with the purest comment.