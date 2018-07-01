Paris Hilton tweeted 'tell me something I don't know' and it started a fascinating discussion.

Do you remember Paris Hilton?! The great granddaughter of Conrad Hilton, the modern socialite hotel heiress, former Simple Life star and arch possessor of the phrase "that's hot?!"
Well, despite no longer being a regular part of the newscycle, Hilton is very much alive and thriving. She's developed 23 fragrances, got herself engaged to the Leftovers actor Chris Zylka who fittingly looks like a Ken doll, and now she's starting thriving Twitter threads full of equal parts shade and facts.
When Hilton tweeted out a photo of herself with the caption "Tell me something I don't know," the internet was fully ready to deliver her an array of fascinating facts.
There were geographical tidbits that led into a full-on discussion of the UK.
A fan piped in with photo proof of the time they met, ages ago.
The overwhelming (and fascinating) visual nature of stars was revealed.
A truther revealed the fact that due to a technicality Pringles are not chips. This is a blow to many of us in the chip-eating community, and will not be accepted lightly.
The internet learned a little bit more about mushrooms.
There were also plenty of top-grade animal facts.
I personally feel like I've learned a lot from this thread. Maybe Paris should start hosting regular feeds where people can share random facts and expertise, it's a fun use of her platform.