Paris Hilton tweeted 'tell me something I don't know' and it started a fascinating discussion.

Do you remember Paris Hilton?! The great granddaughter of Conrad Hilton, the modern socialite hotel heiress, former Simple Life star and arch possessor of the phrase "that's hot?!"

Well, despite no longer being a regular part of the newscycle, Hilton is very much alive and thriving. She's developed 23 fragrances, got herself engaged to the Leftovers actor Chris Zylka who fittingly looks like a Ken doll, and now she's starting thriving Twitter threads full of equal parts shade and facts.

When Hilton tweeted out a photo of herself with the caption "Tell me something I don't know," the internet was fully ready to deliver her an array of fascinating facts.

There were geographical tidbits that led into a full-on discussion of the UK.

Welshpool is a town in Wales, historically in the county of Montgomeryshire, but currently administered as part of the unitary authority of Powys. Its Welsh language name Y Trallwng literally means "the marshy or sinking land". Welshpool is the fourth largest town in Powys. — Paul Alexander (@mulleralexander) June 29, 2018