Parkland teen destroys conservative pundit who said she has 'limited sympathy' for survivors.

As conservatives continue to try and undermine the Parkland shooting survivors, the students are fighting the smears.
Last week, Now This News went to the Conservative Political Action Conference and asked attendees for their reactions to the activism of the Parkland survivors. "Gun owners look at those kids and we feel sorry for them that they've been manipulated by the media, but we're very tired of them shouting," British political commentator Katie Hopkins said.
(Note: is having limited sympathy for survivors of mass shootings and mourning friends of people who were murdered at school something to brag about? I don't know, man.)
A common refrain among conservatives is that the kids are kids.....why should we take their opinions seriously? Can't they just go back to eating Tide Pods?
Well, Delaney Tarr, a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, took to Twitter to explain that yeah they're kids, but the circumstances have taken their ability to be passive away from them.
You could imagine that the shooting survivors would be the first people to say that they'd rather be teens and go to the mall instead of marching on the National Mall, but they're lives changed forever the day of the shooting, and they feel compelled to take action because the adults won't.
Cameron Kasky, another Douglas student, was also unimpressed with Hopkins' lack of sympathy.
If the adults aren't acting like adults...then the teens have no choice but to take on the challenge.