Parkland teen destroys conservative pundit who said she has 'limited sympathy' for survivors.

As conservatives continue to try and undermine the Parkland shooting survivors, the students are fighting the smears.

Last week, Now This News went to the Conservative Political Action Conference and asked attendees for their reactions to the activism of the Parkland survivors. "Gun owners look at those kids and we feel sorry for them that they've been manipulated by the media, but we're very tired of them shouting," British political commentator Katie Hopkins said.

My sympathy for the #ParklandShooting is very limited. We should not let kids who are upset make big decisions - particularly on gun control @nowthisnews @NRA pic.twitter.com/69fcdb6XCi — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) February 27, 2018

(Note: is having limited sympathy for survivors of mass shootings and mourning friends of people who were murdered at school something to brag about? I don't know, man.)

A common refrain among conservatives is that the kids are kids.....why should we take their opinions seriously? Can't they just go back to eating Tide Pods?

Well, Delaney Tarr, a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, took to Twitter to explain that yeah they're kids, but the circumstances have taken their ability to be passive away from them.