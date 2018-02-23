Parkland shooting survivor drags Fox News host who flipped out over her Rubio burn.

Professional trolls (they prefer the more politically correct term, "Fox News hosts") have met their match in the teen survivors of the Parkland school shooting.

These teens are angry, internet savvy, and witty, too—which is blowing right-wingers' minds so much they're insisting that the kids are actually actors.

But the kids are real, and they're spectacular.

Stoneman Douglas High School junior Sarah Chadwick tweeted this excellent burn of Marco Rubio, who after receiving $3 million from the National Rifle Association, stands firmly on the side of the guns over the children.

We should change the names of AR-15s to “Marco Rubio” because they are so easy to buy. — Sarah Chadwick// #NEVERAGAIN (@sarahchad_) February 23, 2018

"We should change the names of AR-15 to ‘Marco Rubio’ because they are so easy to buy," she tweeted. KABOOM.

Fox News host and soccer mom who might have put razor blades in those apples Laura Ingraham was absolutely AGHAST to hear someone other than Trump talk about Liddle Marco this way.