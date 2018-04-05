25 of the most creative ways Parkland students are trolling their new 'safety' backpacks.

Orli Matlow
Apr 05, 2018@1:37 PM
In place of an assault weapons ban to prevent gun violence, students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High are now required to wear clear backpacks. The survivors of the shooting in Parkland, Florida are not impressed with this cosmetic solution to a systemic issue. "They’re just an illusion of security," student Kyra Parrow wrote.

The teens are using their creativity and fluency in memes to make their clear backpacks their own...and to own the adults who think this is the solution.

1. The dawning of the age of aquarium.

2. Webster's Dictionary defines "privacy" as...

Privacy? Never heard of her

3. Maybe, just maybe, we're criminalizing the wrong things.

4. Real.

For real... 😞

5. Mamma mia!

This kitchens not the same without you

6. Blaze it.

Honesty is the best policy :’)

7. "Shots fired."

8. Autocorrect.

9. The Megameme.

10. Galaxy brain.

11. Bras and pads and condoms, oh my.

Don’t hit it raw, man. (Get it cuz ramen)

12. Yoooooooodlay-hee-hoo.

dAAAAAAiiiAAAAAiiAAAAAddy

13. We call BS.

Say it loud and clear ❗️❗️hehe

14. Couture.

Gucci down to the socks

15. Shawty got them apple bottom bags, boots with the fur...

16. Get real.

Plain and simple yo

17. Clear as day.

18. More life.

Drizzy always knows the mOves 🙏

19. Thanks, George Soros.

20. Tampon, tamp off.

21. Priceless.

22. Vape life.

Juul get suspended boi 👀 lemme take a hit tho

23. To the point.

Coming from a nude backpack 🤔

24. Honesty is the best policy.

AY THATS ILLEGALLY

25. Forget about the price tag.

