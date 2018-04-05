25 of the most creative ways Parkland students are trolling their new 'safety' backpacks.

Advertising
In place of an assault weapons ban to prevent gun violence, students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High are now required to wear clear backpacks. The survivors of the shooting in Parkland, Florida are not impressed with this cosmetic solution to a systemic issue. "They’re just an illusion of security," student Kyra Parrow wrote.
The teens are using their creativity and fluency in memes to make their clear backpacks their own...and to own the adults who think this is the solution.
1. The dawning of the age of aquarium.
2. Webster's Dictionary defines "privacy" as...
3. Maybe, just maybe, we're criminalizing the wrong things.
4. Real.
5. Mamma mia!
6. Blaze it.
7. "Shots fired."
8. Autocorrect.
9. The Megameme.
10. Galaxy brain.
11. Bras and pads and condoms, oh my.
12. Yoooooooodlay-hee-hoo.
13. We call BS.
14. Couture.
15. Shawty got them apple bottom bags, boots with the fur...
16. Get real.
17. Clear as day.
18. More life.
19. Thanks, George Soros.
20. Tampon, tamp off.
21. Priceless.
22. Vape life.
23. To the point.
24. Honesty is the best policy.
25. Forget about the price tag.
