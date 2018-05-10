Parkland students went undercover at the NRA convention and here’s what they learned.

"We are with the March for Our Lives, but don't tell anybody that."
Parkland students and March For Our Lives organizers Dylan Baeirlein and Charlie Mirsky went undercover at the National Rifle Association convention in Dallas in a genuine attempt to understand the people who are so profoundly offended by survivors of mass shootings trying to prevent mass shootings.
Baierlein and Mirsky strolled through the convention hall, checking out the merchandise, which included plenty of guns, rifles, and...*record scratch*...Nazi memorabilia.
"Everyone's a normal person. They feel really free and safe here," Baierlein deadpanned.
Baierlein observed that most targets and target practiced weren't shaped like any living things, but he unfortunately spoke too soon.
Baerlein did make a genuine attempt to understand the appeal of the NRA.
"These members feel at home here, and it's just a hobby for a lot of the people here. It's simply a hobby and it's what they're interested in and it's what they love. So when the NRA is under attack, it's as if they're home is being attacked," he explained.
"They go on the defensive, and they're blinded by that kind of mindset."
March For Our Lives' attempt to understand the people who have been attacking them non-stop sine they were attacked is laudable. Here's hoping that the NRA will send spies to a March For Our Lives meeting to see where they're coming from.