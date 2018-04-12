Parkland teens read mean tweets sent to them by pro-gun people. You have to laugh or you'll cry.

There are seriously people out there committed to cyberbullying the students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School who survived a mass shooting, and they're not just hosts on Fox News.

The teens, however, are maintaining are maintaining their senses of humor, and are not afraid to call out trolls for trollery. A group of Douglas students, lead by vlogger Alexandra Robb, pulled a Jimmy Kimmel and read out some of the hateful tweets they've received, and they are nasty.

YouTube

You have to laugh, or else you'll cry. The teens impress me more and more every day with their ability not to stay in the fetal position all day.