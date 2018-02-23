Parkland survivor calls out Melania Trump over Don Jr.'s cyber-bullying.

The young survivors of last week's shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School have been hard at work advocating for a future with less gun violence.

Sadly, on top of undermining the gravity of the horrors these teens have survived, there are people who believe the Parkland survivors are "crisis actors" paid to fake a tragedy in order to push a political agenda.

The theories have gotten so far out of hand the president's eldest son Don. Jr. even "liked" a conspiracy theorist's comment attacking 17-year-old Stonemen senior David Hogg. Having lost four friends in the massacre herself, David's sister, 14-year-old Lauren Hogg, decided to call on Melania Trump to stop the cyberbullying.

In her pair of call-out tweets, Hogg alluded to Melania Trump's anti-cyber-bullying initiative and implored the FLOTUS to confront her own step-son about his complicity.

Hey @FLOTUS you say that your mission as First Lady is to stop cyber bullying, well then, don’t you think it would have been smart to have a convo with your step-son @DonaldJTrumpJr before he liked a post about a false conspiracy theory which in turn put a target on my back — Lauren Hogg (@lauren_hoggs) February 23, 2018

&created a safe space for people all over the world to call me and my family horrific things that constantly re-victimizes us and our community. I’m 14 I should never have had to deal with any of this and even though I thought it couldn’t get worse it has because of your family. — Lauren Hogg (@lauren_hoggs) February 23, 2018

