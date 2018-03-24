Parkland teen's powerful speech at March for Our Lives will make you weep.

Today, thousands of people have taken to the streets as part of the March for Our Lives rally against gun violence. The gathering was organized by the Parkland shooting survivors who quickly took political action after losing 17 lives during the February 14th massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas Highschool.

Towards the end of the Washington D.C. rally, the high-school senior Emma Gonzalez took the stage to give a powerful speech about the lives lost.

Emma González reads the names of her fellow Parkland students who were killed, then stands in silence. #MarchForOurLives (via CBS) pic.twitter.com/QLxVFmFI8K — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 24, 2018

"No one could comprehend the devastating aftermath or how far this reach or where this could go. For those who still can’t comprehend because they refuse to, I’ll tell you where it went. Right into the ground – six feet deep," Gonzalez began.

.@Emma4Change says the name of every person killed at Stoneman Douglas. Then she stopped. Tears rolled down her face, but she did not speak.



For a moment thousands of people on Pennsylvania Ave did the same. #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/hYgKLKbjAW — Ellison Barber (@ellisonbarber) March 24, 2018

Gonzalez then continued her speech by naming each of the 17 students who lost their lives over a month ago. She also listed many of the daily activities they'll never be able to do again: waving at friends, complaining about piano class, playing basketball, joking around at camp, walking to school, etc.