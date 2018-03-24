Parkland teen's powerful speech at March for Our Lives will make you weep.

Today, thousands of people have taken to the streets as part of the March for Our Lives rally against gun violence. The gathering was organized by the Parkland shooting survivors who quickly took political action after losing 17 lives during the February 14th massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas Highschool.
Towards the end of the Washington D.C. rally, the high-school senior Emma Gonzalez took the stage to give a powerful speech about the lives lost.
"No one could comprehend the devastating aftermath or how far this reach or where this could go. For those who still can’t comprehend because they refuse to, I’ll tell you where it went. Right into the ground – six feet deep," Gonzalez began.
Gonzalez then continued her speech by naming each of the 17 students who lost their lives over a month ago. She also listed many of the daily activities they'll never be able to do again: waving at friends, complaining about piano class, playing basketball, joking around at camp, walking to school, etc.
After listing the names of the fallen, Gonzalez stood still, and faced the crown in silence for a full six minutes and 23 seconds. This silence precisely matched the duration of the shooting itself.
When the period of silence was over, Gonzalez spoke again.
"Since the time that I came out here, it has been six minutes and twenty seconds. The shooter has ceased shooting and will soon abandon his rifle, blend in with the students as they escape and walk free for an hour before arrest. Fight for your lives before it’s someone else’s job."
You can watch the full bone chilling speech below.