Parkland teens troll their new backpacks with the thing that scares conservatives the most.

If there's one thing that scares conservatives more than the outspoken survivors of the gun massacre in Parkland, Florida, it's the female reproductive system—and students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School are trolling the new rules by combining the two.

In place of an assault weapons ban to prevent gun violence, students at Douglas High are now forced to carry clear backpacks.

Thousands of clear backpacks and lanyards were distributed today at douglas. They’re just an illusion of security. pic.twitter.com/Bz7yaL2cdN — Kyra Parrow (@longlivekcx) April 2, 2018

There's already an Instagram account dedicated to how students are trolling this cosmetic solution with memes.

As Douglas senior and March for Our Lives organizer Delaney Tarr tweeted, the new uniform is a a "good ol’ violation of privacy!"

Starting off the last quarter of senior year right, with a good ol’ violation of privacy! pic.twitter.com/Glf9C14dsq — Delaney Tarr (@delaneytarr) April 2, 2018

Especially around that time of the month.