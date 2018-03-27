Parkland teens respond to GOP congressman’s racist and dumb attacks.

Imagine this: you are an adult man, elected to represent the 4th Congressional District of the state of Iowa in the United States House of Representatives.
A group of children, having just survived a mass shooting at their high school, are vocal about instituting laws to prevent children getting murdered by military-grade weapons in their classrooms. Would you try to do everything possible to try and smear the kids? If you're Congressman Steve King you do.
Rep. King (who also happens to be a full-blown white supremacist) has spent the days since the monumental March for Our Lives throwing insults at the children like, well, a child.
On Sunday, he decided to attack Emma Gonzalez's Cuban heritage, mocking her for not speaking Spanish like he wouldn't call her a "fake American" if she did.
"This is how you look when you claim Cuban heritage yet don’t speak Spanish and ignore the fact that your ancestors fled the island when the dictatorship turned Cuba into a prison camp after removing all weapons from its citizens, hence their right to self defense," he wrote.
Never Again movement leader David Hogg defended Gonzalez, and called on his senator Marco Rubio to rebuke is colleague.
It's also an extremely dumb take: you can be proud of your heritage and against dictatorship, much like how many Americans are happy to be American, yet hate Trump.
Clearly learning a lot from the experience, King decided to double down on attacking the kids, asking, "If you are a teenager & believe you won’t be responsible enough to own a gun until 21, why should you vote before 21?"
The Parkland teens could think of one particular reason why they'd like the right to vote:
He got owned by his fellow adults as well.
If you’re Steve King and are bought and paid for by the NRA why should anyone listen to you?— NotLaura72 (@LJoHig72) March 27, 2018
If you are almost 70, and believe in magical vaginas that shut down the reproductive system when they detect rape, you shouldn't be allowed to have a gun, vote, drink, be in congress or reproduce.— Facts Do Matter (@WilDonnelly) March 27, 2018
Can you stop embarrassing our state in front of a national audience?? Do you know how humiliating it is to admit that you represent my home town? Elections are coming and @Scholten4Iowa is taking your job 👏🏼🎉— Kyle Anderson (@kanderson_8) March 27, 2018
King's opponent in the congressional race, Democrat J.D. Scholten, is standing with the kids.