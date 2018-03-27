Parkland teens respond to GOP congressman’s racist and dumb attacks.

Imagine this: you are an adult man, elected to represent the 4th Congressional District of the state of Iowa in the United States House of Representatives.

A group of children, having just survived a mass shooting at their high school, are vocal about instituting laws to prevent children getting murdered by military-grade weapons in their classrooms. Would you try to do everything possible to try and smear the kids? If you're Congressman Steve King you do.

Rep. King (who also happens to be a full-blown white supremacist) has spent the days since the monumental March for Our Lives throwing insults at the children like, well, a child.

On Sunday, he decided to attack Emma Gonzalez's Cuban heritage, mocking her for not speaking Spanish like he wouldn't call her a "fake American" if she did.

"This is how you look when you claim Cuban heritage yet don’t speak Spanish and ignore the fact that your ancestors fled the island when the dictatorship turned Cuba into a prison camp after removing all weapons from its citizens, hence their right to self defense," he wrote.